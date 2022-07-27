Cycling

'Not bothered' - Why 'no one wanted to race' on Stage 4 of Tour de France Femmes

The gravel roads of Stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes provided great entertainment with punctures and mechanicals aplenty. However, the risky nature of the stage’s parcours in effect neutralised the general classification battle. In the latest episode of The Breakaway, Orla Chennaoui, Adam Blythe, Dani Christmas and Dani Rowe debate the conservatism that enveloped much of the stage.

00:01:03, 14 minutes ago