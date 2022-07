Cycling

‘SD Worx & Movistar will do something!’ - Katarzyna Niewiadoma backing Stage 7 moves

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon / SRAM Racing) says she expects SD Worx & Movistar to make moves after missing out on the break on Stage 6. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:02, 19 minutes ago