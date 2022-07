Cycling

'Such a good comeback after a f****** s*** day' - Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig on win at Tour de France Femmes

What a difference 24 hours back! After a "f****** s***" day on Stage 2, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig bounced back with a brilliant victory on Stage 3 to Epernay.

00:01:44, an hour ago