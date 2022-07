Cycling

‘Super proud’ – Annemiek van Vleuten hoping ‘milestone’ Tour de France Femmes heralds more

Annemiek Van Vleuten hopes that the Tour de France Femmes is the start of further growth of the sport. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

