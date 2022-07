Cycling

‘The Tour de Femmes is alive’ – Annemiek van Vleuten says public gave her goosebumps in podium speech

Annemiek van Vleuten said she expects the Tour de France Femmes to run for many years, and especially praised the public's role in making this year's race so special.

