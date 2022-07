Cycling

‘There’ll be a big GC battle!’ - Annemiek Van Vleuten on ‘one of the hardest stages ever’

Annemiek Van Vleuten says she expects a big general classification battle on Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes.

00:00:54, 40 minutes ago