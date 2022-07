Cycling

‘They’d break!’ - Annemiek van Vleuten training regime beyond rest of peloton

The training regime of Movistar Annemiek van Vleuten rider has been built over years. Were other riders to try to match her training volume without preparation, it would break them, said Dani Christmas on the Breakaway.

00:03:11, an hour ago