Cycling

‘This is no procession’ – Annemiek van Vleuten forced to chase down peloton after mechanical at Tour de France Femmes

Annemiek van Vleuten may hold a 3’14” advantage over Demi Vollering in the general classification. However, the final stage of the women’s race is – unlike the men’s – far from a procession. And the 39-year-old suffered an untimely mechanical ahead of the descent of the Cote d’Esmoulieres. She quickly swapped her bike with a team-mate and was out the back of the peloton.

00:01:19, 32 minutes ago