Cycling

Tour de France Femmes 2022 – Demi Vollering and Liane Lippert in copycat crash

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and Liane Lippert (Team DSM) hit the deck in a dramatic moment on Stage 3. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:12, 34 minutes ago