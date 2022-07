Cycling

Tour de France Femmes 2022: ‘First I have to finish!’ – Marianne Vos on adding green jersey to collection

Marianne Vos (Jumbo Visma) is delighted to be in the green jersey but she had a word of caution: she needs to complete Stage 8 before she can celebrate. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:47, 2 hours ago