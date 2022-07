Cycling

Tour de France Femmes 2022: ‘It’s amazing’ – Lorena Wiebes on Stage 1 win

Lorena Wiebes was widely tipped to take Stage 1 victory at the Tour de France Femmes and duly delivered with a perfect sprint on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:15, 36 minutes ago