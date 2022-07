Cycling

Tour de France Femmes 2022: 'What a sprint' - Lorena Wiebes delivers in Stage 5 sprint

Lorena Wiebes (DSM) proved she is the strongest out-and-out sprinter at the Tour de France Femmes with a dominant victory on Stage 5. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:47, 13 minutes ago