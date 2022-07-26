Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig produced a flying finish to win Stage 3 at the Tour de France Femmes and banish the misery at FDJ Suez Futuroscope.

The Dane ripped away from a select group, including Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) in the yellow jersey, to claim victory – with Uttrup Ludwig giving an extraordinary post-race interview as the emotion flowed.

FDJ were downtrodden after co-leader Marta Cavalli suffered a horrible crash on Monday, with Uttrup Ludwig also caught up in the carnage.

A lively final 15km saw Vos fight back after being dropped to finish second and retain yellow, Demi Vollering (SD Worx) crash and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) struggle on the final climb.

