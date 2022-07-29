All set, Marianne Vos?

The Tour de France Femmes may be just three stages from finishing, but the Jumbo-Visma star is going to need to produce the defensive performance of her life if she is to keep the maillot jaune.

The kindest of those three tests comes on Friday, the last time the climbs have the audacity to be classed as hills rather than mountains.

The Cote de Grendelbruch offers 8% worth of incline for 1.2km before the Cote de Boersch tests the lungs of those in contention in the last 10km of the day.

The stage finishes in Rosheim, a town renowned for its Romanesque architecture - and sure to provide a picturesque backdrop for the downhill finish. It’s close to the German border but after this, the race heads south to what should be a famous finish.

Vos leads the general classification by 20 seconds, with the likes of Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx) waiting to pounce now the going is about to get tougher.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Former Dutch rider Iris Slappendel will be taking to the back of a motorbike, while Laura Meseguer and Manon Lloyd will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

WHEN IS STAGE 6?

Tune in from 13:00-16:15 BST on Friday July 29 to watch Stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+.

STAGE 6 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

