Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) produced a ride for the ages to ride into yellow on Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes . She holds a 3'14" advantage over Demi Vollering (SD Worx) in the general classification ahead of the final stage - another mountainous stunner.

The eighth stage sees a start from Lure, with a chance for the riders to stretch their legs in the first 45km. But then the climbing starts - a mostly slow and steady slog up the Cote d’Esmoulieres before the Ballon d’Alsace rears its torturous head.

What is left of the peloton after seven-and-a-bit days of hard racing will climb for 8.7km at an average of 6.9% before a long, technical descent.

And then comes the big finale, the Super Planche des Belles Filles - an aptly named peak that has already featured in the men’s tour this year.

The women will be climbing its steepest flank for 7km of hard racing before hitting the unpaved final kilometre. The final 100m is thankfully tarmac but at a gradient that will really test who has anything left for a famous summit finish that will crown a first winner of the Tour de France Femmes.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Former Dutch rider Iris Slappendel will be taking to the back of a motorbike, while Laura Meseguer and Manon Lloyd will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

Tour de France Femmes 2022: The route for inaugural eight-stage extravaganza

WHEN IS STAGE 8?

It's a slightly later start! Tune in from 14:15 until 17:00 BST on Sunday July 31 to watch Stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+.

STAGE 8 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

- - -

Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

