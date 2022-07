Cycling

Tour de France Femmes: ‘I came back on adrenaline!’ – Lotte Kopecky on crash recovery to take third on Stage 6

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) and Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) were involved in a nasty highspeed crash on Stage 6. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:31, an hour ago