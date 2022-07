Cycling

Tour de France Femmes: ‘I don’t think she’s on top form’ – What is up with Elisa Balsamo?

What is up with Elisa Balsamo? The Breakaway investigates... Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:34, 43 minutes ago