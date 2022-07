Cycling

Tour de France Femmes: Marianne Vos takes ‘incredible’ victory in yellow jersey on Stage 6

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted to Stage 6 victory at the Tour de France Femmes to extend her lead in the yellow jersey to 30 seconds ahead of the mountains. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:37, an hour ago