Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) produced a stunning ride to clinch the Stage 4 victory while Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) edged a bunch sprint behind in the yellow jersey.
On an epic day of racing, Reusser raced clear in brilliant and convincing fashion with a solo break to take the triumph with Evita Muzic (FDJ) a full 1'24" behind.
Ad
Vos was 1'40" back from Reusser and managed to storm clear from a bunch that included Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) with another fine performance in the yellow jersey.
Tour de France Femmes
'It is hard to explain how big the chaos is' - Slappendel on gravel havoc at TDFF
More to follow...
- - -
Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.
Tour de France Femmes
‘Disastrous!’ – Team car wipes out Garcia at Tour de France Femmes
Tour de France Femmes
‘Forcing her to unclip!’ – Van Vleuten involved in near-miss on Stage 4
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad