Tour de France Femmes

Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) produced a stunning ride to clinch the Stage 4 victory while Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) edged a bunch sprint behind in the yellow jersey.

On an epic day of racing, Reusser raced clear in brilliant and convincing fashion with a solo break to take the triumph with Evita Muzic (FDJ) a full 1'24" behind.

Vos was 1'40" back from Reusser and managed to storm clear from a bunch that included Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) with another fine performance in the yellow jersey.

