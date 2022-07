Cycling

Tour de France Femmes Stage 3 highlights: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins as Marianne Vos keeps yellow

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig produced a flying finish to win Stage 3 at the Tour de France Femmes and banish the misery at FDJ Suez Futuroscope. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:48, 2 hours ago