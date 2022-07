Cycling

Tour de France Femmes Stage 4: ‘There will be lots of risks’ – Lotte Kopecky on importance of ‘positioning’

There are 10 short, punchy climbs plus gravel roads on Stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes to Bar-sur-Aube which should suit SD Worx’s Lotte Kopecky. The Belgian revealed she has done a recon of the stage and believes there are “a lot of risks” due to the nature of the stage and thinks her team will be “very strong”.

