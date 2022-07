Cycling

Tour de France Femmes Stage 5 highlights: Lorena Wiebes in sprint league of her own in sprint

Lorena Wiebes chalked up her 17th victory of the season on Stage 5 at the Tour de France Femmes – the most of any rider, male or female, in professional cycling in 2022. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

