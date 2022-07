Cycling

Tour de France Femmes Stage 6 highlights: Marianne Vos takes 242nd career win as Lorena Wiebes crashes

After two-time stage winner Lorena Wiebes crashed, Marianne Vos doubled up herself in style on Stage 6 at the Tour de France Femmes. Vos leads the general classification by 30 seconds from Silvia Persico heading into the final two stages, when the race heads into the mountains. Fancied GC riders Demi Vollering and Annemiek van Vleuten are lurking in the top 10.

00:02:29, 41 minutes ago