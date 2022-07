Cycling

Tour de France Femmes Stage 8 highlights: Annemiek van Vleuten tames Super Planche to seal overall win

Annemiek van Vleuten sealed her overall victory at the Tour de France Femmes with a stunning win atop Super Planche des Belles Filles. The 39-year-old took control of the general classification on Saturday with a stage-race masterclass and backed that up on Sunday to win in yellow atop Super Planche des Belles Filles.

00:07:04, 32 minutes ago