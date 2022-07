Cycling

Tour de France Femmes: 'You can lose entire Tour' on 'ridiculous' La Super Planche des Belles Filles

Eurosport expert Jose Been says that riders can lose their entire Tour de France on the final climb of the eight-stage race to La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

00:01:11, an hour ago