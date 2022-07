Cycling

'We don't want to play with the life of a rider' - Stephen Delcourt on Marta Cavalli abandoning Tour de France Femmes

FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope team manager Stephen Delcourt confirms that Marta Cavalli is out of the Tour de France Femmes after a horrific crash on Stage 2 of the race.

