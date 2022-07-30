Cycling

Will Team SD Worx regret not taking advantage of Annemiek van Vleuten mechanical at Tour de France Femmes?

Annemiek van Vleuten put the hammer down on Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes. Orla Chennaoui, Dani Christmas, Dani Rowe and Adam Blythe discuss whether other teams regret not taking advantage of a Van Vleuten mechanical on Stage 4. Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:32, 41 minutes ago