The advent of the Tour de France Femmes has been described as a "pivotal" moment in the sport that will encourage more women and girls to take up professional cycling.

The women’s edition of the race takes place for the first time in its current format this year following a 33-year absence since the last of its previous incarnation.

Lorena Wiebes (DSM) beat Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) on the Champs-Elysees to become the first stage winner of the new race and become the first ever wearer of the yellow jersey ahead of Stage 2.

Speaking before the second stage from Meaux to Provins, Eurosport cycling expert Dani Rowe spoke about the significance of the returning race as well as its potential wider and future impact.

She said: “It's such a pivotal, pivotal moment in not only women's cycling, but women's sport in general to have the Tour de France Femmes.

“It just means so much. You know, when I was riding, and we talked to people about what we do, and we’d tell them that we're cyclists, the question that everyone gets asked is, ‘Oh, wow! Do you ride in the Tour de France?’ And unfortunately, up until now, the answer has been no.

“So it's just amazing that now the women can say yes, and we can inspire the next generation of young girls coming through as well.”

Dani Christmas echoed this point, suggesting that simply seeing women taking part in their own race of this magnitude will create a purpose or target for potential future cycling stars.

She said: “I think what it does for women's cycling in general is that of course we have the top level professionals are aiming to perform at their very best in this race, but it provides so much inspiration for the younger generation as well.

“We're seeing a real pivotal moment in women's cycling where young girls can realistically look at cycling as a legitimate career option.

“And of course, now having the huge goal of the Tour de France Femmes as the pinnacle of the sport.”

