It will be the second edition of the race, which takes place from July 23 to July 30, with Van Vleuten set to defend her title in the final season of her cycling career.

There is just one summit finish up the famous Tourmalet, on the penultimate stage of the event, with four flat stages, two hilly stages and an individual time trial making up the rest of the route.

“There will be some options for me, for sure,” Van Vleuten told Eurosport. “I’m happy to see the concept they offer, it’s a very strong concept which they can build from the future, not for me as it will be my last Tour de France.

“I’m happy to see the Tourmalet. I would have loved more mountain finishes. For me I only have one day where I can make the difference.

“The other days I need to be super attentive because they are not easy days so that helps me. If I have some hard days before, it will be favour [me].”

Van Vleuten has had a phenomenal year, winning the Giro d'Italia Donne, Tour de France Femmes and Vuelta a Espana

However, the Dutch rider decided to compete in the road race and launched a big attack inside the final kilometre to catch her rivals off guard to win the Rainbow Jersey for a second time.

Asked if she can repeat her success next year, Van Vleuten said: “No it’s not possible to do what I did this year. This year was so unique!

“It’s also not my goal to copy what I did. I would rather win some beautiful races, and also in the World Championships jersey, it will be a special year.”

