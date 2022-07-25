Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) stamped her authority on the Tour de France Femmes after flying to victory on Stage 2, taking the yellow jersey in the process.

Having finished second on Stage 1 behind Dutch compatriot Lorena Wiebes (DSM), Vos wasted little time wresting control of the race with an impressive sprint despite the best efforts of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

Silvia Persico (Valcar–Travel & Service) took second place on her birthday with Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon–SRAM) coming in third.

Vos now leads the general classification with Persico 10 seconds back in second. Wiebes, who took that historic first victory 24 hours earlier, now sits sixth, 35 seconds behind.

More to follow..

