The route for the 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has been revealed at a presentation in Paris.
Like the inaugural race in 2022, the second edition of the showpiece women’s event will cover eight stages and take place from Sunday July 23rd to Sunday July 30.
Stretching 956km, the race will begin in Clermont-Ferrand, heading south to the Pyrenees - taking on the Tourmalet - and ending in Pau.
The race will feature four flat stages, two hilly stages, one mountain finish - with a summit finish on the Tourmalet - and finish with an individual time trial.
Stage 4 - from Cahors to Rodez - will be the race's longest at 177km.
Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar was the winner of an eventful race in 2022, taking two stage wins in the process.
Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) took the points classification, while Demi Vollering (SD Worx) was Queen of the Mountains.
"This route is different. We want to explore new regions and tackle other mountain ranges," said Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme
"There are some similarities, too, as we built this on a robust framework using the same key ingredients that made it a success last summer."
|Stage
|Where
|Distance
|Stage 1
|Clermont-Ferrand to Clermont-Ferrand
|124km
|Stage 2
|Clermont-Ferrand to Mauriac
|148km
|Stage 3
|Collonges-La-Rouge to Montignac-Lascaux
|147km
|Stage 4
|Cahors to Rodez
|177km
|Stage 5
|Onet-Le-Château to Albi
|126km
|Stage 6
|Albi to Blagnac
|122km
|Stage 7
|Lannemezan to Tourmalet Bagnères-de-Bigorre
|90km
|Stage 8
|Pau to Pau
|22km
- - -
