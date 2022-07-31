Annemiek van Vleuten says the Tour de France Femmes is "alive" after winning the event atop the Super Planche des Belles Filles.

Van Vleuten says she had "goosebumps" as she approached the finish line.

"Unbelievable to win on La Planche with so many people," the Dutchwoman said in her podium speech.

"The Tour des Femmes is alive. All week it has been fantastic.

"Thank you very much to the organisers to get this back on the calendar.

"It's been greatly organised and the public have made it even more special and everyone following on television.

"I had goosebumps to ride up in here yellow. It's really special and I am sure it's the start of many years of Tour de France Femmes."

Van Vleuten says it is a "milestone" moment in her career to win the first Tour de France Femmes and hopes the race will continue to grow.

"It was not an easy stage or week," she said in her post-race interview.

"It's been a super, big rollercoaster and even today it wasn't easy. Finishing here in yellow solo is the best way.

"I'm super proud to be the first winner of the Tour de France for the women. To have it back on the calendar and then again the first woman to win it in this new version. I hope it's a big start for more and I hope it can build to a bigger event.

"It's a milestone to win this first version of this and hopefully we will have way more events like this.

"Now it all can sink in and finally we can really enjoy it. Yesterday, was an unbelievable day but I still want to keep the focus, I didn't want to celebrate already.

"I can finally have only ice cream and pizza tonight and celebrate.

"Sometimes with my team-mates we do not take enough time to celebrate. Tonight I can celebrate without thinking about tomorrow."

