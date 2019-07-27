"The fact that Egan is one step above me - he's the best person to have in front of me," Thomas told Eurosport after Stage 20. "It's been a crazy year for me, but I think I can be happy and proud that I've given everything to be in the best shape here."

The Welshman is also set to confirm his own second place after the final stage of the race, meaning Team Ineos will wrap up the top two places on the podium.

"To get first and second, it doesn't get any better," he enthused.

"We've proven time and time again we're a real strong unit and we know how to ride well and perform in this race. It's a pleasure to be a part of."