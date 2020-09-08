Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme has tested positive for Covid-19, report Reuters.

The 59-year-old was absent from the departure village on Monday, with reports stating that he was awaiting the results of a secondary test.

Prudhomme was joined in his race car by France's prime minister as recently as Sunday.

"The testing campaign revealed that Christian Prudhomme has tested positive for COVID-19," a statement released by ASO said. "The Director of the Tour de France, taking his 4th test in 1 month, will now quarantine for 7 days.

"Although he was not part of the “race bubble” and had not been in direct contact with any of the riders and their entourage, Christian Prudhomme still decided to get tested.

"The anti-COVID-19 protocol, which provides reinforced protection for the “race bubble”, distinct from others in the organization, allows for the following plan to be put in place following such a situation:

"In the absence of Christian Prudhomme from the 10th stage from Île d’Oléron to Île de Ré up until the 16th stage from La Tour du Pin to Villard de Lans, François Lemarchand, who was in the lead car on Paris-Nice, will occupy take Christian Prudhomme’s place in the lead car."

All 22 teams will start the 10th stage of the Tour de France after their riders tested negative for Covid-19, though.

However, organisers did tell Reuters that four members of staff had returned positive tests.

French health authorities and organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) had said that should two members of a team, riders or staff, test positive for the novel coronavirus, the whole outfit would be excluded from the race.

But the organisers told Reuters that those testing positive were from different teams, meaning all could line up for the stage's 12:30 BST start.

