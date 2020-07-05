Tour de France 2012: Mark Cavendish wins final stage as Bradley Wiggins triumphs

Day 8, Round 4
Eliteserien, Round 6
Eliteserien, Norwegian Commentary
Watch back the famous finish to the 2012 Tour de France as Mark Cavendish wins the final stage in Paris with Bradley Wiggins the overall champion.
Join us on a trip back to London 2012 as we see how Bradley Wiggins claimed gold in the time trial - and Chris Froome bagged bronze. #Returnto2012
Max Walscheid takes victory in Stage 9 of the Tour of Hainan as Alexey Lutsenko earns the overall race win.
Alexey Lutsenko cements his credentials as the Tour of Hainan's elite rider with victory on stage 8 of the Tour of Hainan.
Astana duo Ruslan Tleubayev and Alexey Lutsenko surprised the sprinters to take stage 2 of the Tour of Hainan.