Vos, who won four of the 10 stages at the Giro Rosa, spread her arms and removed her glasses as she crossed the line after three hours, 15 minutes and 21 seconds of racing.

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) took second and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla Pro Cycling) third as Mitchelton–Scott pair Spratt and Annemiek Van Vleuten were left wanting on the 17 per cent final climb of the Rue Mulot into the finish.

Van Vleuten, 36, came into the sixth edition of La Course in the relatively unfamiliar role of not being favourite despite having defended her Giro Rosa title last week.

The course, five laps of the 27.2km ITT course that will feature in Stage 13 of the Tour de France later on Friday afternoon, favoured puncheurs like Vos, and so it proved with the 32-year-old claiming her 192nd career win.

"This means a lot. My first title was five years ago and to win now again on a different circuit is a very special feeling,” said Vos post race.

" I enjoyed that circuit, there was a lot of different possibilities - a small break, a bigger break and now a small group that sprinted to the finish, but not a normal bunch sprint finish. "

"I feel really good, I came with good motivation out of the Giro Rosa and to have La Course is a good inspiration to get an extra go."

Spratt, third on the Giro, held a 30-second lead with just over 8km to go having made a solo attack on the final lap. However, a strung-out peloton - with both Vos and Van Vleuten at the fore - managed to cut the gap to five seconds as the race entered Pau for a final time, and the Australian was caught with just 300 metres to go where Vos zipped past to win a second La Course, and first since the inaugural 2014 edition.

