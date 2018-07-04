Top 10 Tour de France sprint finishes

Richmond, USA
Dave Brailsford was in a cheery mood after Egan Bernal clinched the Tour de France for Colombia and Team Ineos.
Bradley Wiggins returned to the scene that saw a drunk spectator cause a spree of punctures at the 2012 Tour de France.
Bradley Wiggins was back on the bike for Stage 14 at the Tour de France.
Bradley Wiggins believes the absence of Chris Froome is making the Tour de France more exciting, leaving Team Ineos less capable of locking down GC.
A masterful time trial from Julian Alaphilippe saw the Frenchman extend his lead as the yellow jersey holder at the Tour de France.
Bradley Wiggins got amongst the team time trial during his new role on a motorbike at the Tour de France.
Geraint Thomas makes an emotional and funny speech after his Tour de France triumph and drops the microphone at the end.
Cosmo Catalano breaks down Thibaut Pinot's 2018 Lombardia success. Plus: lacklustre livestock, abysmal parking and some 6/10 high fives.