Jakob Fuglsang crashes on opening stage

By Ben Snowball

11 minutes agoUpdated 8 minutes ago

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) was caught up in a crash on the opening stage of the Tour de France as he lost ground to his GC rivals in Brussels.

The highly-fancied Dane was pictured with blood streaming down his face and elbow after the incident with 18 kilometres remaining.

Four Astana teammates held back to help him give chase.

Fuglsang was third favourite to win the Tour with many bookmakers behind Team Ineos duo Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal.

More to follow.

