Bardet fades to leave Tour hopes in tatters
Romain Bardet’s hopes of securing a third Tour de France overall podium are effectively over after the Frenchman fell away on Stage 14.
The 28-year-old was dropped by the main contenders long before the final ascent of Col du Tourmalet.
Bardet was already facing a difficult task after leaking over two minutes on Friday’s individual time trial, with the Ag2r-La Mondiale rider five minutes and 46 seconds adrift of leader Julian Alaphilippe in GC.
He finished second behind Chris Froome at the 2016 Tour, following it up with third in 2017.
