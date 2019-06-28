Adam Yates will lead an eight-man team's bid for glory after finishing fourth three years ago. Yates has three wins this season and finished on the podiums at Tirreno-Adriatico and Volta Catalunya.

And Simon, who won the 2018 Vuelta a Espana but endured a disappointing Giro d'Italia earlier this year, has adapted his schedule and will join his brother in France.

It will be the first time the brothers will have competed together at the world's greatest cycling race since 2015. Both brothers will have a chance to stake their claim for major GC honours when the Tour begins on July 6.

While Simon's inclusion in the team was the bigger surprise, the news also confirms that Adam has recovered from the illness that forced him to withdraw from the recent Critérium du Dauphiné.

"After the Dauphine I’ve managed to come back around pretty quick, back into full training and feeling good so hopefully it was just a minor bump," said Yates.

" The Tour this year is a tough one, especially towards the end of the race. I checked out stages 18, 19, 20 just before Dauphine and three stages like that back-to-back at the very end of the race will be sure to have some fireworks. Not only that, but there’s some real tricky stages like stage six to Planche des Belles Filles, which I know quite well from when I raced for CC Etupes and lived in France. "

"So overall a very tough route with some challenging terrain. A couple years ago I was fourth and not far from the podium, I don’t really want to put a marker on what I want to achieve, I just know I’ll like to go better than previously and with the condition and consistency I’ve had this year I don’t see why not. We’re bringing a super strong team for pretty much all terrain. Imps and Trentin will be able to have a go at some of the lumpy sprint stages and then I’ll have the big guys like Durbo, Heppy and Chris to keep me out of trouble and out of the wind on the nervous flat stages.

"Once we hit the mountains Jack and Simon will be there to push the pace if we need to, so I feel we’ve got a really nice balanced team that will help us challenge for the win."