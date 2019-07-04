The former Tour winner is part of Eurosport's coverage for the second successive year, and he told the channel that Team Ineos is the favourite.

Contador said: ‘’I think that right now Team Ineos is the top favourite to win with the current Tour de France winner and Bernal, even though he is young, is an impressive cyclist with great experience. Movistar Team is also quite powerful and we must also take into account Rigoberto Urán, Adam Yates, Vincenzo Nibali ... I see a very interesting Tour without a clear dominator.''

Video - Wiggins backs Thomas to impress at 2019 Tour de France 00:45

The Spaniard said he was not concerned by the Ineos plan of having two leaders, Bernal and Thomas, for the Tour.

‘’I see normal that the Ineos play those two tricks because last year we saw an extraordinary performance of young Bernal," Contador said.

"He has one more year of maturity, one more year of experience in the category and he has to have the opportunity to show off. Then we will see if it can really meet the expectations or not. We have also Geraint Thomas who won the Tour last year with great authority, although it was his first Grand Tour.''

The Giro and Vuelta winner believes that the absence of big names like Chris Froome and Tom Doumoulin could make for a more exciting campaign.

‘’Absences of great cyclists like Froome or Doumolin are going to be very important," he explained.

"They open even more this year's Tour and in a certain way begin to see the generational change that has been talked about for a long time and it seems that it could become a reality this year. It greatly affects the development of the race.''

’’If we think of young runners, Bernal immediately comes to mind. His latest performances are really impressive. There are other runners who are going to be waging war like Marc Soler who already knows what it is to win the Paris-Nice. Enric Mas was already second in La Vuelta last year and he was very strong in the last week of the race and I think he can play an important role in the Tour.’’

Contador believes that the route of the 2019 race could favour the rivals of Team Ineos, with the emphasis on climbing, with five mountain top finishes. The Spanish rider was famously a superb hill rider, but he did not believe it would prevent both Thomas and Bernal from challenging.

Contador concluded: ‘’I think that the mountain stages always benefit teams that are perhaps less strong and have few time trial benefits the rivals of Team Ineos but Bernal is a cyclist who competes very well in climb. For Thomas it would be better if there were some more time trial. The route guarantees a great show until the last days of the race.''