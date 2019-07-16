Ten days, 10 different stage winners: approaching the half-way point, the 106th edition of the Tour de France has been gloriously unpredictable in every way but one – Team Ineos are already in the driving seat.

Every year, Christian Prudhomme and his entourage at ASO try to design a course and introduce regulations that will perhaps stall the runaway yellow train that was Team Sky – a course, even, that will benefit a home rider as the ongoing wait for France's first overall winner since Bernard Hinault continues.

Video - How The Race Was Won: Team Ineos bossing GC battle 06:18

And this year, the race enters the first rest day with that novelty of a Frenchman in yellow, tinged with an unexpected eleventh-hour sense of disappointment. Traditionally, the second Monday of the race is a rest day; many riders – perhaps Prudhomme, too – will now be wishing the format hadn't been tinkered.

For all of a sudden, Thibaut Pinot, who had up until Monday ridden a flawless race, has plummeted out of the top 10. And while Alaphilippe has been a joy to watch in yellow, there's a sense of familiarity about proceedings with Ineos' top two riders poised on the remaining podium positions ahead of their favoured terrain: an ITT and the upcoming stages in the mountains.

Thomas trails Alaphilippe by 1'12" with Bernal four seconds back; Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) complete the top give at 1'27" and 1'45" respectively, with Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) all stealthily in the top 10 ahead of Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and the former yellow jersey Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo).

Let's now break things down and take a look back at the opening phase of the Tour – from the biggest surprises to most glaring disappointments, the best performers to the must-do-betters.

Surprises: Jumbo profligacy, Ineos dominance, Pinot gloire…

When Dylan Groenewegen came down in the pile-up which marred the end of the opening stage in Belgium, no one could have predicted that Jumbo-Visma would prevail anyway, with Groenewegen's lead-out man and fellow Dutchman Mike Teunissen becoming the surprise yellow jersey.

No one could have predicted Teunissen being the man to end the Netherland's 30-year wait for a maillot jaune – especially in such circumstances.

Video - Crash mars finish as Teunissen edges Sagan 04:15

Groupama-FDJ's impressive ride in the Brussels team time trial set the tone for a superb week for Frenchman Thibaut Pinot, who returned to the Tour after taking much needed time-out from the stresses and expectation of riding on his home roads.

Pinot's uncharacteristically impeccable ride was capped by his second place in Saint-Etienne in that exhilarating break with compatriot in Julian Alaphilippe, who in turn roared back into yellow on the eve of the national holiday. For the first time since 2004, the host nation occupied the top (Thomas Voeckler) and third step (Sandy Casar) on the podium on Bastille Day.

The filler between Alaphilippe's two slices of wholemeal bread and yellow Dijon mustard was Italian tyro Giulio Ciccone of Trek-Segafredo who, although not as prime a cut as Bahrain Merida's Dylan Teuns, provided a nice slice of steak in the meaty maillot jaune sandwich.

Video - Watch the gruelling mountain-top finish as Teuns takes Stage 6 and Ciccone claims yellow 03:26

Missing out to fellow Tour debutant Teuns on a memorable victory on the extra gravel ramp of La Super Planche des Belles Filles, Ciccone's disappointment was etched across his face. It was a pleasant surprise, then, for the 24-year-old when he discovered that those six bonus seconds for being runner-up were enough to put him in yellow.

Other surprises from a pulsating opening week? Well, for starters, Bradley Wiggins put in an entertaining and addictive stint on the back of a motorcycle in Belgium, with viewers left salivating for more of his inimitable interactions – whether it's declaring his love for Maxim Bouet or giving the Wanty-Gobert director sportif a wide berth.

Video - Brad on a Bike: A barny, some love and the Chelsea Flower Show 02:57

It was presumably a bit of a surprise for Gianni Moscon to come round a blind corner and see Canada's Michael Woods skid right in front of him, no less than for defending champion Geraint Thomas behind, the Welshman unable but to avoid ploughing into his Italian teammate during Saturday's pulsating stage to Saint-Etienne.

But Ineos's collective response to being dealt a bad hand was predictably slick – with Thomas picked up, pushed off and sent on his way on a teammate's bike in a flash. He was paced back into the fold, where he returned just as Alaphilippe zipped clear with Pinot in pursuit of those bonus seconds on the final climb.

After Daryl Impey's commendable, yet inevitable, win against Tiesj Benoot on Bastille Day, it was a surprise for many viewers to see action on the second Monday, traditionally when the first rest day falls.

The crosswinds took many teams by surprise, too, including, haplessly, EF Education First, who went from being the main architects with around 40km to go to among the biggest losers once Rigoberto Uran and Michael Woods got caught in a subsequent split just kilometres later.

As they say: one day you're the windshield, the next day you're the bug.

Video - Highlights of Stage 10 as big names drop big time 04:49

Poor Thibaut Pinot, too. As already mentioned, the Frenchman had ridden a near-perfect race before he and his teammates were caught out by a roundabout at the worst possible moment. Opting to go left instead of right, Pinot went from 20th place to 60th in a matter of seconds – a fall mirrored later by his slump from third to 11th on GC.

The Frenchman and EF weren't the only losers in the crosswinds – just ask New Zealander George Bennett, who picked the wrong time to go back to the Jumbo-Visma team car to load up with bidons. Still reeling from his nation losing the cricket World Cup to England, Bennett's GC chances are now (super) over after he dropped (right on the boundary) from fourth place to 11 minutes in arrears.

As Ineos, Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep came to the front to turn the screw after the splits occurred, one of the biggest surprises was that all three of Movistar's leaders were in the leading group. That is, until Mikel Landa was not so much surprised as "shocked" by Warren Barguil, who nudged him off the road after clipping a wheel with Alaphilippe.

Talking of Barguil, one of the biggest surprises so far is that the French national champion, despite his Arkea-Samsic team's chronic losses in the TT, is still relatively well placed on GC – just three and a half minutes down in 17th. After an opening nine days to forget, Romain Bardet, too, somehow avoided shipping time in the crosswinds, as did Nairo Quintana.

Even more surprising, though, was the presence of Dan Martin in the main group. Days like the windy Stage 10 to Albi were tailor made for the Irishman from UAE Team Emirates to concede six minutes and go from GC contender to stage hunter in one fell swoop. Could this be Martin's year?

When the dust finally settled, it was hardly surprising that Ineos, Bora and QuickStep were the main benefactors from the crosswind chaos, with their respective GC men – Thomas, Bernal, Buchmann and Mas – all comfortably within the top six.

Video - On-board footage shows just how quickly Ineos reacted to Geraint Thomas crash 00:30

Indeed, Ineos – who, of course, are better equipped than any other team to ride in the crosswinds (as they are to react to crashes) because they have a bigger budget than other teams – end the opening phase sitting pretty with their two leaders poised to start their own internal duel for yellow once the race hits the Pyrenees either side of the Pau ITT. Could that be their downfall? Many fans have their fingers crossed…

But although these fans may feel short changed, they can hardly employ the usual criticism. As Thomas himself said, with a wry smile, after his team animated what would have been an otherwise dozy transitional stage to Albi, "We race boring, don't we?".

Amid all that bluster, it's easy to forget that there was a stage winner on Monday – and not just a cluster of GC losers in the mould of Messrs Uran, Bennett, Porte, Fuglsang and Landa.

Video - Watch the best sprint finish of the Tour de France as Van Aert outguns his rivals 01:09

With most of the sprinters making the split, another surprise in Stage 10 was that the win didn't go to Peter Sagan, Elia Viviani, Michael Matthews, Matteo Trentin, Caleb Ewan or Sonny Colbrelli, but instead to Belgian debutant Wout Van Aert – a rider who has never before in his career raced for more than seven consecutive days.

It's fair to say that Jumbo-Visma bookending the opening phase with sprint wins not involving Dylan Groenewegen was, arguably, the biggest surprise of the lot. Oh, that and Richie Porte making it through Stage 9 unscathed for the first time in three years. How typical that Trek's veteran Australian celebrated by losing time the next day in those splits…

Video - How The Race Was Won: Sprint winners and losers so far 05:04

Disappointments: Bardet, Dimension Data, Greipel, Matthews…

In a Tour where the host nation has, so far, had a lot to cheer – from Alaphilippe's Bastille Day yellow to France's earliest stage win since 2010 and Pinot's promising opening nine days – the plight of Romain Bardet has been a bitter pill to swallow.

The 28-year-old hasn't had the best season so far, but there were high hopes – especially with Chris Froome and Tom Dumoulin out – that he may push for another place on the podium again. But Ag2R-La Mondiale bombed in the Brussels TTT and then Bardet struggled on the extra dirt climb of La Planche des Belles Filles – so much so that he dropped a chain just ahead of the finish line, which he literally, physically, couldn't cross.

In the same stage, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) dropped out of contention. Hardly surprising, given the veteran Italian always said he wouldn't be targeting GC, but a disappointment, nonetheless, especially seeing that Nibali seemed to be going so well.

Video - Brutal Stage 6 highlights as Giulio Ciccone takes yellow and Geraint Thomas makes big gains 07:19

Dimension Data's results – and in particular those of Giacomo Nizzolo and Edvald Boasson Hagen – have not exactly done much to convince fans they were correct not to take a punt on Mark Cavendish who, with no single sprinter dominating the field, could well have added to his Tour tally.

Talking of Cavendish, his old friend Andre Greipel has hardly been pulling up trees for Arkea-Samsic, having yet to crack the top 10. To a lesser extent, but still worth noting, Australia's Michael Matthews can't seem to catch a wave despite regularly being taken out to the right waters by his Sunweb team.

Finally, we here at Eurosport appreciate that Simon Yates is not riding for GC but in support of his brother Adam's bid for yellow. But lagging in 94th place more than an hour down is taking the p*** by a rider who once said his rivals should be s***ting themselves.

Video - Quickfire questions: Funniest guy at Mitchelton-Scott? 00:43

Par for the course: Sagan, Ineos, De Gendt, Groenewegen…

We're so used to it now, but it didn't take long for Peter Sagan to ditch his regular Bora-Hansgrohe kit – just the one day, in fact. While he was initially keeping the green jersey warm for Teunissen, who was in yellow, the Slovakian showman's consistency soon had him in outright green, and Sagan is now 62 points clear after breaking the record for the most amount of days in green.

For all the talk of this Tour being open and exciting, Team Ineos are, once again, in the driving seat, with Thomas and Bernal already in the podium positions without a major mountain stage or the ITT even raced. Things look ominous for their rivals.

Thomas De Gendt has become synonymous with breakaways and so eyebrows were not raised to see the Belgian get into so many breaks in the opening week. It was a case of fourth time lucky for the Lotto Soudal rider on Saturday where he held on, quite superbly, for a second career win on the Tour.

Video - Watch the high-octane photo finish sprint as Groenewegen beats Ewan and Sagan in thriller 01:38

Having won the 231km Stage 7 last year, we should have never doubted Dylan Groenewegen in the 230km Stage 7 this year – the Dutchman building up something of a reputation of being the fastest sprinter on the longest days in the saddle.

Astana have had a strange Tour, going all-in for Jakob Fuglsang and yet seeing the Dane lose time in an early crash and in the crosswinds. Meanwhile, the team's stage hunters – the likes of Omar Fraile, Samuel Sanchez and Magnus Cort Nielsen – have been strangely muzzled when all of them could have had an impact on some of the terrific stages we've witnessed over the last few days.

And an intermediate sprint wouldn't be the same without Sonny Colbrelli getting a full Bahrain Merida lead-out to pip Sagan and close the gap on the green jersey by one single point – until the day's sprint where Sagan has beaten the Italian on every occasion to extend his lead.

Best win: Thomas De Gendt in Stage 8

The Belgian admits as much himself that his hit-rate is not spectacular: he breaks away so regularly, you sometimes get the impression that he's a one-trick pony who's lost his killer instinct. And then he goes and does what he did on Saturday – and you forget those failed previous attempts and give credit where credit's due.

To be in the day's break and then, when alone in front of the race with such a slender gap, to hold off two fresher, dominant GC riders with so much more to gain – well, that was quite special. And while Saint-Etienne may not have quite the same ring to it as the Stelvio or Mont Ventoux, De Gendt's latest Grand Tour exploit may have been his best yet.

Best stage: Stage 8 to Saint-Etienne

Saturday's stage had it all: a gutsy solo attack from De Gendt, a French coalition on the eve of Bastille Day, the race's most explosive rider going back into yellow, a crash and spirited return for the defending champion, and tension right up until the final pedal stroke.

Best rider: Julian Alaphilippe

It's one thing attacking and soloing to glory, but another doing it when everyone expects it – as the Frenchman did on the rolling roads to Epernay in Stage 4.

Two days later, Alaphilippe lost the yellow jersey but did so after riding clear of all the big GC favourites on the new dirt addendum to La Planche des Belles Filles. But he gave his nation a present when riding clear with Pinot in Stage 8 to become the first Frenchman in yellow on the 14th July since Thomas Voeckler in 2004.

Video - Stage 3 Highlights: Alaphilippe provides champagne moment to seal brilliant win and take yellow 06:18

How far can Alaphilippe go? It's hard to say. But it's worth mentioning that the current maillot jaune was last year's polka dot jersey winner – and so he won't be too phased by all those high altitude finishes on the horizon.

He won't win the Tour, we all know that. Swashbuckling panache rarely does, these days. But Alaphilippe will win at least another stage – and will delight while doing so.

Best team: Jumbo-Visma

In a race where no one rider has won more than a single stage, the Dutch team have won four times. Amazingly, three of their riders – Teunissen, Groenewegen and Van Aert – have won bunch sprints, while the feel-good factor of the former's yellow jersey was mirrored in their expert win in the Brussels TTT.

Just why they went and spoiled it by sending George Bennett back for water bottles in the crosswinds is anyone's guess…

But still, with morale high, the wins piling up, Tony Martin relishing his breakaway-hunter role, and Steven Kruijswijk nicely poised in fourth place – and any leadership debate involving Bennett now gone – Jumbo-Visma have a lot to look forward to in the remainder of the race.

Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas of Team IneosGetty Images

Revised predictions for top 10

1. Bernal, 2. Thomas, 3. Quintana, 4. A. Yates, 5. Buchmann, 6. Kruijswijk, 7. Mas, 8. Pinot, 9. Martin, 10. Bardet