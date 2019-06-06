Chris Froome ready to test himself at Dauphpine

Fresh from a training camp at Tenerife, Froome will compete in the French and Swiss event in preparation for the 2019 Tour.

The 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017 Tour de France winner has a hat-trick of titles at the Dauphine, and will compete alongside Romain Bardet, Tom Dumoulin and Richie Porte at the Dauphine.

He will compete with Team Ineos teamamtes Vasil Kiryienka, Michal Kwiatkowski, Gianni Moscon, Wout Poels, Ian Stannard and Dylan van Baarle.

Froome told TeamINEOS.com: “This approach and build-up to July is something we’ve tried and tested quite a few times over the years now. Our camp went really well, and as always at the second camp in Tenerife I start to feel a lot more ready for racing. Now I’m looking forward to pinning on some numbers at the Dauphine.

“It’s hard to say where I’m going to be, given I haven’t done much racing recently, but I’d like to be there fighting for the overall win at the Dauphine. The Tour group as a whole is moving forward and looking really good and ready for the next couple of months ahead. So hopefully we’ll have a really strong outing at the Dauphine as well.

“I think it’s a pretty good, well balanced route. There are a few lumpy days, a time trial and then some big mountain days. We’ll definitely get a good gauge of where we’re at after doing this Dauphine as there’s a bit of everything there.”

Frome said he was confident that he had prepared well ahead of the year's most important competition after overexerting himself in Colombia earlier in the year.

“I’m really happy with where I’m at currently,” Froome added. “I was probably a bit eager earlier this season in Colombia and probably did a little bit too much. I feel like this camp has been very different to that and I’ve been able to do exactly what I need to do. The feelings are quite different now having come back from Tenerife, if I compare them to how I felt when I got back from Colombia.”

At the start of the year Froome decided to skip this season's Giro d'Italia to focus on the Tour de France, and he explained that he feels it was the correct decision.

“It was quite nice in a way watching the Giro on the TV and actually not racing. Also remembering my feelings coming out of the Giro last year – it’s so different to how I feel right now. Hopefully I’ll be a lot fresher now coming into this next block and more ready to race, as opposed to being on the back foot trying to recover from the Giro.”