The race could be decided on the penultimate stage in the 36km solo effort against the clock ending up the Planche des Belles Filles, home to fans' darling Thibaut Pinot, who was in position to win this year's race with two days to go but had to pull out injured.

Pinot will be back on the Tour next year and the super hilly route will favour him as well as defending champion Egan Bernal of Colombia, who will face internal competition within Team Ineos as four-time champion Chris Froome returns after missing this year's event through injury.

Video - 'I would never have believed this!' - Bernal receives hero's welcome in hometown 00:59

"We tried to make it as exciting as possible but it is the riders who make the race," Tour director Christian Prudhomme told reporters.

Prudhomme took over as Tour boss in 2006 and has tried to spice up the route. This year's race is no exception with mountain stages stretching from start to finish.

The second stage will take the peloton around Nice with three climbs - Col de la Colmiane, Col de Turini and Col d'Eze - on the menu, giving early opportunities to the overall contenders.

There will be two mountain-top finishes in the opening six days, a rarity in Tour de France history. That should not suit Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, who fares well in the mountains but makes his mark in time trials.

Video - Bernal glugs champagne en route to historic triumph 01:36

The race will stay within French borders and avoid the northern part of the country but will go through all five mountain ranges -- Alps, Pyrenees, Vosges, Jura and Massif Central -- making the 2020 Tour a rollercoaster that could also favour Julian Alaphilippe.

The Frenchman spent 14 days in the yellow jersey this year and the undulating nature of the 2020 race, with only four hill-top finishes, will suit his aggressive style.

The queen stage, however, might prove too much of an effort for Alaphilippe as it will take the riders to 2,304 metres above sea level with a finish in Meribel, at the top of the Col de la Loze, a brutal 21.5-km climb at an average gradient of 7.8%.

The race starts a week earlier than usual because of the Tokyo Olympics.

"The last stage will also end around 1915 (local time), instead of 2115 last year, because some riders will be flying straight to Tokyo afterwards," added Prudhomme.

Video - Wiggins podcast: Bernal a 'true sporting hero' after Tour win 05:03

THE ROUTE IN FULL

June 27. Stage 1 - Nice - Nice 156km

June 28. Stage 2 - Nice - Nice 187km

June 29. Stage 3 - Nice - Sisteron 198km

June 30. Stage 4* - Sisteron - Orcieres-Merlette 157km

July 1. Stage 5 - Gap - Privas 183km

July 2. Stage 6* - Le Teil - Mont Aigoual 191km

July 3. Stage 7 - Millau - Lavaur 168km

July 4. Stage 8 - Cazeres-sur-Garonne - Loudenvielle 140km

July 5. Stage 9 - Pau - Laruns 154km

July 6. Rest day - Charente-Maritime

July 7. Stage 10 - Ile d'Oleron - Ile de Re 170km

July 8. Stage 11 - Chatelaillon Place - Poitiers 167km

July 9. Stage 12 - Chauvigny - Sarran 218km

July 10. Stage 13 - Chatel-Guyon - Puy Mary 191km

July 11. Stage 14 - Clermont-Ferrand - Lyon 197km

July 12. Stage 15* - Lyon - Grand Colombier 175km

July 13. Rest day - Isere

July 14. Stage 16 - La-Tour-du-Pin - Villard-de-Lans 164km

July 15. Stage 17* - Grenoble - Meribel Col de la Loze 168km

July 16. Stage 18 - Meribel - La Roche-sur-Foron 168km

July 17. Stage 19 - Bourg-en-Bresse - Champagnole 160km

July 18. Stage 20 - Lure - La Planche des Belles Filles, inidividual time trial 36km

July 19. Stage 21 - Mantes-la-Jolie - Paris Champs-Elysees 122km (Compiled by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)