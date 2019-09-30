Chatting in front of a live audience close by to the finish of the race in Yorkshire with presenter Graham Willgoss and guests Matt Stephens and Adam Blythe in the final 2019 edition of The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, available now on all major podcast platforms, the legendary British cyclist marvelled at the injury comeback from Froome.

The Brit sustained a broken leg, hip, ribs, vertebrae and elbow at the Criterium du Dauphine and was not expected to race again this year, but organisers have said he will race in the Criterium de Saitama next month, something which Wiggins was not as shocked as others about given the four-time Tour de France champion's character.

"Nothing would surprise me with him [Froome]," Wiggins said on the podcast.

" I think he will win the Tour [de France] next year. "

"He is an amazing athlete and the drive he has got, I think he almost needed something like this to drive him and push him on.

"He was almost getting bored of doing the same old thing every year, and I tell you what: I wouldn't put anything past him.

"Anything they say about the time he will be out [injured], he will surprise us with that, and he will be back at Tirreno-Adriatico in March I'm sure."

Stephens added: "He is a remarkably single-minded individual. Laser focused.

"I think he keeps himself to himself, he posts a bit on social media and stuff, but he is just focused on getting back.

"He has won every Grand Tour, and the next challenge for him to just to get back to race fitness. You just cannot rule him out at all for next year."

Bradley Wiggins, Chris FroomeReuters

Listen to the full podcast for highlights including:

Road World Championships reaction with the shock of Mads Pedersen winning

Wiggins backs Froome to win the Tour next season

Team all marvel at Froome’s miraculous recovery

Team each reveal their favourite moments of the 2019 season

Wiggins and guests recount previous World Championships experiences, including memorable times with Mark Cavendish

Audience ask Wiggins and guests assorted questions, including how he has transitioned to being a media personality

Wiggins reflects on his experience riding on the Eurosport motorbike at the Tour and ‘being a fan again’

