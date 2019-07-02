Thomas suffered a crash that ruled him out of the Tour de Suisse last month in the latest setback of 2019 for the Team Ineos rider and is under threat for the team leader role from rising star Egan Bernal.

But Wiggins told Eurosport that Thomas is mentally strong enough to rise to the challenge and defend his title in France.

“I think Geraint’s preparation this year going into the Tour has been quite different to last year," Wiggins said. "Obviously he’s got the number one, he’s perhaps the pre-race favourite as defending champion.

" He’s not had the best of runs this year, certainly with crashes and illness and just being a household name now which brings added pressures. But I think Geraint is mentally strong enough to go into this Tour and really enjoy the moment and thrive off that, and I think he could win a second Tour – I really do. "

“I don’t think not having the best run through this season in terms of how good it was last year is the type of thing to really faze someone like Geraint. He’s very mentally strong, very laid-back but at the same time very focused.

“So I expect good things from Geraint this Tour.”

Video - Bradley Wiggins backs Geraint Thomas to impress at 2019 Tour de France 00:45

Thomas was officially named joint leader of Team Ineos alongside Egan Bernal last week. The pair are joined by Jonathan Castroviejo, Michal Kwiatkowski, Gianni Moscon, Wout Poels, Luke Rowe and Dylan van Baarle in Ineo’s line-up.

The 33-year-old Thomas became the third British winner of the Tour in 2018 and is hopeful of challenging again this year.

"Winning the Tour de France last year was the highlight of my professional cycling career and racing with the number one on my back is going to be special this year," Thomas said in an official Ineos statement. "The memories of 2018 will remain with me forever, but now I'm ready to create more with the team this year.

"It's no secret my build-up has been affected by the crash at Tour de Suisse, but I've had a good block of training since and I feel ready.

"Discussing with the team, we believe it makes sense to go into the race with joint leaders as it gives us more options. Egan and I will work hard for each other and the team over the three weeks of the race. We've got a really exciting blend of youth and experience in the team."

‘Cycling live: All the races you can watch on Eurosport in 2019’

The Tour de France begins on July 6, with every stage live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

Wiggins will be part of Eurosport’s coverage, joining Orla Chennaoui, Matt Stephens, Brian Smith, Dan Lloyd and Adam Blythe in France along with commentators Carlton Kirby, Rob Hatch and Sean Kelly.

You can also listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Bradley Wiggins Show, on iTunes, Soundcloud or your preferred podcast platform.