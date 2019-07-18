Froome was airlifted to intensive care after suffering multiple fractures in a high-speed crash, ruling the Briton out of this year's Tour de France.

Video - Brailsford: Froome is back on a bike, pedalling with one leg 00:38

The Team Ineos rider was flung into a wall by a sudden wind while attempting to blow his nose during a recon ride at the Criterium du Dauphine. He was travelling at 54km/h.

But just five weeks later, Froome – who was also promoted to 2011 Vuelta a Espana champion on Thursday – is back riding, albeit with one leg according to Brailsford.

Video - #TheBreakaway with Jonathan Vaughters - Team Ineos are a different beast without Froome 12:56

"He’s doing really well. He has actually sat on his bike and pedalled with one leg which is quite remarkable,” Brailsford told Eurosport ahead of Stage 12 at the Tour de France.

" He’s making steady progress which is great news. And also I’m not sure many people won a Grand Tour while being home like that. It’s a funny situation that one but he’s on the road to recovery and it’s great to see. "

Going into Stage 12, Team Ineos currently occupy second and third in the General Classification, with defending champion Geraint Thomas four seconds ahead of team-mate Egan Bernal and 1’12” behind Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe.

Video - Froome 'broke his promise' in 2012 Tour de France 02:06

“We’re very pleased,” Brailsford added. “When we started to look at the race and thought about where we would want to be, I thought we would be leading or a bit further back because the race might have been different, but to be second and third with a little bit of daylight is pretty exciting. We’re looking forward to the mountains.