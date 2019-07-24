Last week, Team Ineos general manager Dave Brailsford told Eurosport that Froome was making “steady progress” having been airlifted to intensive care after suffering multiple fractures in a high-speed crash.

The incident ruled the Briton out of this year's Tour de France, but just five weeks later he was back on a bike and pedalling with one leg.

On Wednesday, Froome – who was upgraded to 2011 Vuelta a Espana champion last week – posted a video of his progress.

"He’s doing really well. He has actually sat on his bike and pedalled with one leg which is quite remarkable,” Brailsford told Eurosport ahead of Stage 12 last week.

"He’s making steady progress which is great news. And also I’m not sure many people won a Grand Tour while being home like that. It’s a funny situation that one but he’s on the road to recovery and it’s great to see."

Froome’s team-mate Geraint Thomas is seeking to defend his Tour de France title this year, but must chase down yellow-jersey holder Julian Alaphilippe if he wishes to do so.