Froome, 34, fractured his femur, pelvis and ribs and suffered a broken elbow in a horror crash at the Dauphine.

The Team Ineos rider was flung into a wall by a sudden wind while attempting to blow his nose during a recon ride. He was travelling at 54km/h.

Yet, the four-time Tour winner was back on his bike just five weeks later, and in his first interview since his crash, Froome confirmed he expects to make a full recovery and is targeting next year’s Tour.

"The only goal I've set myself is to get back to the Tour de France next year," Froome said.

" To get to the start...at a similar or better position than I was this year. That's what's driving me at the moment. "

However, the trauma of the ordeal is still fresh in the memory after he was left feeling helpless following surgery.

“It was scary when I did come around in the morning after the operation and felt how helpless I was lying in that bed,” he said.

“I could barely even breathe...my lungs had been damaged by my broken ribs and my broken sternum as well. I was coughing up blood, I was having help to breathe as well.

However, there was good news for the 34 year old.

" The surgeon said: ‘you can make 100% recovery, there's nothing stopping you!’ "

"I was incredibly lucky not to be more seriously injured."