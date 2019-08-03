Other Agency
Froome: The only goal I have is the 2020 Tour
Chris Froome has revealed that he expects to make a full recovery and is targeting next year’s Tour de France - as he gave his first major interview since crashing at the Criterium du Dauphine in June.
Froome, 34, fractured his femur, pelvis and ribs and suffered a broken elbow in a horror crash at the Dauphine.
- Froome on crash ordeal: I was coughing up blood, I was having help to breathe
- Froome: I had to focus on my recovery
- Froome ‘working hard’ pedalling with one leg as rehabilitation continues
The Team Ineos rider was flung into a wall by a sudden wind while attempting to blow his nose during a recon ride. He was travelling at 54km/h.
Yet, the four-time Tour winner was back on his bike just five weeks later, and in his first interview since his crash, Froome confirmed he expects to make a full recovery and is targeting next year’s Tour.
"The only goal I've set myself is to get back to the Tour de France next year," Froome said.
" To get to the start...at a similar or better position than I was this year. That's what's driving me at the moment."
However, the trauma of the ordeal is still fresh in the memory after he was left feeling helpless following surgery.
“It was scary when I did come around in the morning after the operation and felt how helpless I was lying in that bed,” he said.
“I could barely even breathe...my lungs had been damaged by my broken ribs and my broken sternum as well. I was coughing up blood, I was having help to breathe as well.
However, there was good news for the 34 year old.
" The surgeon said: ‘you can make 100% recovery, there's nothing stopping you!’ "
"I was incredibly lucky not to be more seriously injured."