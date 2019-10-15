Organisers put a spring in the step of the climbers on Tuesday after unveiling the route for the 2020 race featuring a first mountain stage on the second day and only one time trial on the eve of the final parade on the Champs Elysees.

Video - Tour de France 2020: The route in full 05:14

Here are some of the reactions from some of the contenders.

Chris Froome:

" It's the hardest route I've seen in the last few years. "

Julian Alaphilippe:

“It’s a beautiful route. I have ambitions but they’re not yet clearly defined.”

Egan Bernal:

"What will make the 2020 Tour so unique is the steepness of the climbs."

Video - 'I would never have believed this!' - Bernal receives hero's welcome in hometown 00:59

Thibaut Pinot:

" It's a wonderful course, I'm already looking forward to it. We're going to pass my village, that will be special. "

Romain Bardet:

"Puy Mary I know very well, It's a great homage to the Tour. We will use this to build our programme for the season."