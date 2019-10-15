Getty Images
'It's the hardest route I've seen in the last few years' - Riders react to the 2020 route
The route for the 2020 Tour de France, which starts on June 27, was unveiled by organisers on Tuesday.
Organisers put a spring in the step of the climbers on Tuesday after unveiling the route for the 2020 race featuring a first mountain stage on the second day and only one time trial on the eve of the final parade on the Champs Elysees.
Here are some of the reactions from some of the contenders.
Chris Froome:
" It's the hardest route I've seen in the last few years."
Julian Alaphilippe:
“It’s a beautiful route. I have ambitions but they’re not yet clearly defined.”
Egan Bernal:
"What will make the 2020 Tour so unique is the steepness of the climbs."
Thibaut Pinot:
" It's a wonderful course, I'm already looking forward to it. We're going to pass my village, that will be special."
Romain Bardet:
"Puy Mary I know very well, It's a great homage to the Tour. We will use this to build our programme for the season."
